Katy Perry Had One Tiny Issue With Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

"One more fitting!"

The Royal Wedding on Saturday was spectacular, viewed by over 29 million people here in the States, including Katy Perry. The 33-year-old, who is admittedly a big fan of Meghan Markle had one tiny critique of her Givenchy wedding dress.

In an interview with ET during night one of the American Idol finale, Perry admitted the one change she’d make: one more fitting. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.” Given recent Royal Wedding history, Perry says she was more a fan of Kate Middleton’s 2011 Alexander McQueen bridal look over Markle’s. “Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!”

Still, she wished Markle and Prince Harry nothing but the best.

l. “I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” she said. “You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

