Letters spelling love with roses

Letters spelling love with roses

Photo by Letters spelling love with roses

The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Is Liv’s BFF ASEXUAL or Are Her Standards TOO High?

Leave a comment

So my best friend is actually STUNNING, and she has been single for TWO YEARS. In those two years she has not KISSED, FLIRTED, or CRUSHED on any single guy. She is straight, but just hasn’t met or seen any guys that she was even remotely interested in. When she gets on Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge she literally swipes left until her thumb is raw and there are actually no more options available. In those two years she has only been on ONE DATE and it was with former NCAA Championship MVP Luke Hancock, and she STILL was not interested after the date. So are her standards just TOO high, is she asexual, or what is happening?

As her BFF I’m low key concerned, because I know she wants to find the right guy and she wants to one day end up in a love filled relationship, but at this point I honestly don’t even know if she is opening herself up enough to find that.

PS: If you don’t believe me that she is stunning here are photos to prove it…

Thankful Y’all 🥂

A post shared by Brooke Billingsley (@brookeashton7) on

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 month ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close