Lamar Odom Seen Out In Public With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lamar Odom Seen Out In Public With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike

Leave a comment
2017 Maxim Halloween Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Odom clearly has a preference for buxom beauties.

Lamar Odom’s former marriage to Khloe Kardashian came to a crashing halt after video evidence revealed his infidelity and drug habit during a trip to a Nevada brothel. Since then, the former pro-athlete’s romantic involvements have been sparse. However, Odom was recently spotted out with a women who eerily resembles his famous ex-wife.Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, the 38 year-old was photographed with a buxom blonde. This unidentified woman’s bleach-blonde tresses and curvaceous figure echoes that of Kardashian. The duo were seen grabbing lunch together before hopping into Odom’s whip and driving off together.

SEE THE PICTURE HERE

READ MORE

Lamar Odom Seen Out In Public With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 month ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close