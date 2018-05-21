Lamar Odom Seen Out In Public With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike

Lamar Odom’s former marriage to Khloe Kardashian came to a crashing halt after video evidence revealed his infidelity and drug habit during a trip to a Nevada brothel. Since then, the former pro-athlete’s romantic involvements have been sparse. However, Odom was recently spotted out with a women who eerily resembles his famous ex-wife.Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, the 38 year-old was photographed with a buxom blonde. This unidentified woman’s bleach-blonde tresses and curvaceous figure echoes that of Kardashian. The duo were seen grabbing lunch together before hopping into Odom’s whip and driving off together.