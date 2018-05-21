Entertainment News
The Chainsmokers, Halsey Honor Avicii At Billboard Music Awards With A Call For Mental Health Awareness

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The EDM world suffered a devastating blow earlier this year when Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead of an apparent suicide in his hotel room. Despite his absence from the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, a few of those within the EDM community, namely Halsey and Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers made it abundantly clear that not only did they miss him but music as a whole did too.

“We’d like to take a moment to talk about our friend Avicii,” Pall said, before Taggart stepped in. “His passing was a great loss for the music world, and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many, in so many ways, and simply put, he meant so much to us and the EDM community.”

Halsey continued the duo’s kind words with an open plea for those who have loved ones who may be battling with depression.

“Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy, which makes this tragedy all the more painful,” she said. “It’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

