As we all know, Drizzy has a special appreciation for Latinx culture, but it looks like he is trying to up his game with his latest unrevealed track.

Reggaeton producer DJ Nelson reportedly revealed the news at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York on Thursday that Drake would be singing in Spanish on his new track with trap and reggaeton artist, Bad Bunny.

“I just heard a track from Bad Bunny and Drake, and Drake is singing in Spanish,” he said during the live stream. “It’s happening.”

Bad Bunny posted a #TBT picture Thursday night of him and Drizzy chilling in the studio, most likely alluding to the news about the track.

t b t 🌊 A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on May 17, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

The two first hinted at a collaboration in January when the Puerto Rican artist posted an Instagram video of them smoking hookah together and singing his song “Eres Mia.”

👑 @champagnepapi A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:03am PST

Bad Bunny is having an incredible year, with hit songs with folks like Enrique Iglesias, Becky G, J Balvin, Ozuna, Farruko, and more. He’s also collaborated with mainstream faves such as Nicki Minaj, Quavo, 21 Savage, and Future on the 2017 hit “Krippy Kush.” Now that he’s making songs with another notable artist like Drake, we’re sure 2018 is going to continue to be an amazing year for him.

While this is the first time that Champagne Papi would deliver an all-Spanish verse, this isn’t the first time he’s hopped on an all-Spanish track. “Odio,” his 2014 collab with the King of Bachata himself, Romeo Santos was a hitter that everyone could certainly relate to, whether mainstream fan or Latinx music stan.

While there’s no word on when the collaboration will drop, this is definitely one that we’re looking forward to hearing.

Drake Might Sing in Spanish On New Track With Bad Bunny was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: