Jennifer Lope Drops New Song ‘Dinero’ With Cardi B & DJ Khaled [LISTEN]

Jennifer Lopez feat. Cardi B & DJ Khaled — “Dinero”

J.Lo and Bardi connect. Months after teasing the collaboration, Jennifer Lopez teams up with Cardi B and DJ Khaled for the money-making anthem, “Dinero.”

Over Khaled and Tommy Brown’s production, Jenny from the Block raps about her boss mentality. “Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling,” she sings. “Callate la boca, let me finish / Every day I’m alive, I make a killing / I swear I’ma get it.”

Following J.Lo’s bilingual performance, Cardi B shows her skills in English and Spanish, too. After boasting about her chips, guac, and queso, the “Bodak Yellow” star reps for her hometown. “Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx,” she raps. “Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block.”

J.Lo’s empire continues to grow, with additional projects in television, film, and music to come this year. Fresh off her Invasion of Privacy chart-topper, Cardi is also gearing up to be a mother this year. Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is prepping his next album, Father of Asahd.

Get your “Dinero” below.

KYLE — Light of Mine

KYLE shines for his fans on Light of Mine. After breaking out with the Lil Yachty-assisted “iSpy,” the SuperDuper MC from California unleashes his debut album.

As one might expect, Light of Mine definitely features “iSpy.” But the project also includes Alessia Cara (“Babies”), Khalid (“iMissMe”), Avery Wilson (“OpenDoors”), and Take 6 (“Coming, Going?”). Previously released singles “Playinwitme” (with Kehlani) and “Ikuyo” (featuring 2 Chainz and Sophia Black) also pop up on this LP.

Recently, KYLE spoke with Billboard about why fans should check out his new material. “People would listen to my music if they’re into a lot of different genres, but want to get it all at once, if they want to listen to an interesting story about somebody else, or if they ever need a little boost,” he explained. “If you feel like the day is a little harder than usual, you need something to pick you up, and get you going, take a listen. I got you.”

Nick Grant — Dreamin’ Out Loud

Nick Grant continues to build his burgeoning buzz. The critically acclaimed rising rapper unloads Dreamin’ Out Loud, the latest in a string of lauded releases.

The 14-song effort arrives with a few surprising guests, including DJ Khaled (“Nicky Bomaye”), Yo Gotti (“The Switch Up”), and DRAM (“Gucci Plug”). Meanwhile, B.Hess (“Gentlemen’s Paradise”), Stacy Barthe (“Black Woman”), and Sonya Elise (“The Ode”) add potent vocal assistance.

Grant has called this his most revealing body of work yet. “I have a very unique story that people will listen to,” he recently told Power 106 in Los Angeles. “That’s what this album is about, being more personal, being more real, being more human, being more honest. I felt like the first two projects was just me showing people that I can rap. Now that I got that down…it’s time for me to get more personal.”

Listen to that personal narrative below.

Dave East & Nas – “NYCHA”

Nas has been mentoring Dave East for years. Now, the duo joins forces once again on “NYCHA,” a track that references the New York City Housing Authority in name and in rhyme.

Over Mr. Authentic’s sample-based production, Esco raps about overcoming obstacles. “New York City Housing Authority honor me,” he raps. “Property of the ghetto, choppers poppin’ / I should receive a medal for survivin’.”

Survival is also on Dave East’s mind when he raps about his upbringing. “Learn survival before you meet your idols as far as I know,” he raps. “This pistol’s my insurance, ain’t no need for calling Geico.”

This collaboration, from Netflix’s Rapture series soundtrack, follows the duo’s “Wrote My Way Out,” “The Hated,” and “Forbes List.” East is coming off this year’s P2, while Esco is prepping a Kanye West-produced album. Recently, Nas’ ex-wife Kelis also accused the rapper of abuse during their marriage, making allegations he has yet to address.

