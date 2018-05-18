Nev Schulman from “Catfish” Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Catfishes’s host AND executive producer, Nev Schulman, has been accused of sexual misconduct. A woman who was on the show back in 2015 posted a video on YouTube claiming that the host sexually harassed her all during the taping of the show. Nev is being investigated and MTV has suspended the production of the show. The host and producer put out a statement saying “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”

So I don’t know about this one? Like I never want to be the one saying that a girl is lying about sexual misconduct just for their own personal gain. Maybe he did say something that he thought was a joke and that his friends would know as a joke but that made her feel uncomfortable? Or maybe he is a giant creep, or maybe she is lying. Literally WHO THE HELL IS TO SAY, cause all of these cases that have come out have me confused as HELL and questions like EVERYTHING.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: