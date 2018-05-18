Mac Miller got a DUI around 1am early this morning. He crashed his (beautiful) Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pool while in the car with two other people. The three fled the scene on foot, but cops knew it was him once they ran the license plate of the car. When cops showed up at his home Mac admitted to drinking and driving and fleeing the scene. HOWEVER, cops did say “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”We was cuffed and put in jail. His bail is set at $15,000 dollars and as of this morning he was still behind bars. No word if he has been released.

Dude, you are a millionaire…TAKE A FREAKING UBER!! I don’t care how upset you are over your break up with Ariana Grande, drinking and driving is LEGITIMATELY the stupidest thing someone can do. There’s literally no reason for it and it is an almost guarantee you’re gonna get screwed in the end or severely hurt someone else…idiots, I swear. Oh not to mention the fact there are like 28937048 ways to get a sober ride nowadays!!

