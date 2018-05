This morning the morning show was LIT! It was the first ever Joe And Alex Show Freestyle Friday Rap Battle. Listen to the podcast below and let us know who won by tweeting us @joeandalexshow #TEAMJOE #TEAMLIVTHEWEBGIRL

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: