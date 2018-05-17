Entertainment News
New Boo Alert? Meet Drake’s Potential New Lady Malaika Terry [PHOTOS]

We know plenty about Drake at the moment. He’s in album mode, the Scorpion follow-up to Views is due out next month and there’s already fake tracklists floating around. He’s also getting ready to go on tour with Migos and … also getting over the fact Rihanna publicly shaded him in Vogue.

But all is not lost for young Aubrey! He was spotted out in Toronto with Malaika Terry, a young 22-year-old Jamacian/Irish model out in Toronto recently and the internet sleuths have begun trying to figure out how she’s making Drake say “Nice For What” these days.

Nobody knows if they’re even an item really but one dive through her Instagram will make you realize why she’s probably got Aubrey wrapped around her finger something tough.

Of course, she (like the rest of us) has been using Drake quotes on plenty of her recent pics which might all be a smoke screen since Drizzy might have played her the entire Scorpion album already.

Flip through the gallery below for more pics of the Toronto stunner below.

