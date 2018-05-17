The NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year’s Awards & Victor Oladipo Is Up For ‘Most Improved’

The second annual NBA Awards have finally been announced and are going down on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m.

Last year was the inaugural award show, which was hosted by Drake. He reveled in the chance to crack tons of jokes on the audience, including one about rookie Markelle Fultz: “Rookie Markelle Fultz says he almost signed with Big Baller Brand before he eventually signed with Nike. When asked what changed his mind, Fultz said, ‘I went to college.’”

While the host of this year’s awards hasn’t yet been announced, the categories are out. The honors up for consideration are Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The much talked about regular season MVP will likely go to James Harden, as his Houston Rockets are currently in contention in the Western Conference Finals with the Golden State Warriors and he’s stepped it up as a leader this season with the helpful addition of Chris Paul. But by far the most highly argued award this year is who should win rookie of the year. Ben Simmons, who sat out his entire first season, is the easy favorite, but Donovan Mitchell isn’t too far behind. Jayson Tatum hasn’t had the same exposure as the other two, but he is the last rookie starter standing.

Peep the finalists for each award below:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

The NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year’s Awards & Victor Oladipo Is Up For ‘Most Improved’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

