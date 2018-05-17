Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run Crash

Mac Miller is currently in jail.

The Pittsburgh and Divine Feminine rapper allegedly crashed his car while he was drunk and then attempted to flee the scene of the crime. Law enforcement told TMZ that Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) was driving in the San Fernando Valley around 1 a.m. Thursday morning when his 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon hit a power pole and knocked it down. Miller and his two passengers fled the scene on foot.

An eyewitness called the cops and told them which direction Mac and his buddies had headed. Cops arrived at the crash site, ran the plates of the G-Wagon and got Mac’s address. When they arrived, Miller confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene. According to the cops, he was the “most polite and nice intoxicated person” they had ever seen.

Still, Miller was taken to jail for the offenses. His bail was set at $15,000.

It hasn’t been the smoothest month for Mac. Earlier this month, he and longtime girlfriend Ariana Grande split after more than a year and half of being together.

