Here’s How You Can Get Presale Tickets For Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd’s Tour

Earlier this week, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd joint Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Tour was officially announced, and they will be coming to Indy on Tuesday, July 31st at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center along with special guests, Lil Skies and O.T. Genasis!

General public tickets go on sale May 18th.  But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets?

Today (May 17th) only between 10am-10pm, you can click here to pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster.com but you must use the password: DAZED

