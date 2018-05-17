TIDAL X: 1020

Nick Jonas Is Trying To Date Someone From His Past

Nick Jonas is apparently trying to get back together with his SMOKE-SHOW ex girlfriend, Olivia Culpo. The couple broke up with 2015 after dating for 2 years. Nick texted her trying to reconnect but Olivia supposedly has “absolute no interest” in rekindling the flame. She JUST got out of her relationship with NFL HUNKKK Danny Amendola, so that’s no surprise she isn’t ready to hop back into something. Nick should have honestly waited like a HOT SECOND before he tried to get his ex back. Also, she is like one of THE most POPULAR/HOTTEST models out there right now, so no surprise Nick is crawling back now.

Don’t get me wrong, Nick Jonas is a total stud and I would literally saw off some fingers to be with him, BUT we’re talking about Olivia Culpo. She is in her prime and honestly might be able to score someone even MORE famous than Nick Jonas?

