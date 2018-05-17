Joe’s Need To Know News 5/17/18

Michigan State University has agreed to pay $500 million to hundreds of young women and girls who were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. This could be the largest settlement ever in a sexual misconduct case involving a university. The lawsuits allege that Michigan State and others neglected to protect 332 victims from Nassar.
The school resource officer who took a ton of criticism over his response to the Parkland school shooting is back in the news over his six-figure pension. 55 year old Scot Peterson retired a week after 17 people died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as he stood outside. He began receiving a monthly state pension of $8,702.35 in April. Over a year, the payments add up to $104,428.20, a few thousand dollars more than Peterson made in his last of 32 years as a Broward County sheriff’s deputy. He’ll get those payments until his death.
Some golfers in Hawaii continued playing golf while the Kilauea volcano started spewing a huge cloud of ash nearby, and someone got photos of it.
The secret to true happiness is turning off your phone at 10:00 P.M. A new study found that people who use their phones later than that are more likely to have all sorts of problems, including loneliness, depression, and sleep issues.
A man was killed when his e-cigarette exploded and lodged in his skull. The guy died in St. Petersburg, FL after his vape pen ignited a fire in his bedroom. The autopsy showed the e-cig not only exploded and sparked the blaze, but it also made a projectile wound. The vape pen was reportedly a device made in the Philippines that is unregulated and not recommended for beginners. No word on what caused the pen to explode.
A Michigan man discovered 50 pounds of pine cones under the hood of his vehicle after hearing weird noises coming from his engine. The guy pulled into a parking lot and found the pine cones which had been stashed their by squirrels. It took about 45 minutes for the guy to remove all the pine cones.
