Joe’s Need To Know News 5/17/18

Michigan State University has agreed to pay $500 million to hundreds of young women and girls who were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. This could be the largest settlement ever in a sexual misconduct case involving a university. The lawsuits allege that Michigan State and others neglected to protect 332 victims from Nassar.

Michigan State University reaches $500 million settlement with Larry Nassar victims https://t.co/aYIZMOnwQH pic.twitter.com/j3DfO0Fgsj — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) May 16, 2018

The school resource officer who took a ton of criticism over his response to the Parkland school shooting is back in the news over his six-figure pension. 55 year old Scot Peterson retired a week after 17 people died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as he stood outside. He began receiving a monthly state pension of $8,702.35 in April. Over a year, the payments add up to $104,428.20, a few thousand dollars more than Peterson made in his last of 32 years as a Broward County sheriff’s deputy. He’ll get those payments until his death.

Deputy who failed to confront Florida school shooter getting pension. | MORE: https://t.co/UnQnZbEhvz — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) May 16, 2018

Some golfers in Hawaii continued playing golf while the Kilauea volcano started spewing a huge cloud of ash nearby, and someone got photos of it.

This picture from yesterday is REAL. These dudes are golfing while the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupts. Photo taken by @mario_tama for @GettyImages. pic.twitter.com/TyQAS3T7N6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 16, 2018

The secret to true happiness is turning off your phone at 10:00 P.M. A new study found that people who use their phones later than that are more likely to have all sorts of problems, including loneliness, depression, and sleep issues.

Switch mobiles off at 10pm to improve happiness, study says https://t.co/EfgvzU0pmw via @TheNationalUAE — Mina Al-Oraibi (@AlOraibi) May 16, 2018

A man was killed when his e-cigarette exploded and lodged in his skull. The guy died in St. Petersburg, FL after his vape pen ignited a fire in his bedroom. The autopsy showed the e-cig not only exploded and sparked the blaze, but it also made a projectile wound. The vape pen was reportedly a device made in the Philippines that is unregulated and not recommended for beginners. No word on what caused the pen to explode.

Exploding vape pen killed Florida man, according to autopsy report https://t.co/uP5KhVkmHu pic.twitter.com/C0kBlYY07t — WGAL (@WGAL) May 17, 2018

A Michigan man discovered 50 pounds of pine cones under the hood of his vehicle after hearing weird noises coming from his engine. The guy pulled into a parking lot and found the pine cones which had been stashed their by squirrels. It took about 45 minutes for the guy to remove all the pine cones.

Squirrels stash 50 pounds of pine cones in Michigan man's car engine https://t.co/NU6fabX9wH pic.twitter.com/xEajOj55Od — THV11 (@THV11) May 16, 2018

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: