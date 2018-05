Today’s Dummy of The Day involves some spray paint, some do do and red bull. Listen live to The Dummy of The Day weekdays at 6:45am on The Joe and Alex Show.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: When you spray paint your boyfriend's full name at a brand new public park…chances are we are going to find you. Our investigators are pretty smart. Info to follow. #HopelessRomantic #OnlyinFlorida@weartv @WJHG_TV @WMBBTV @nwfdailynews @WZEPAM1460 pic.twitter.com/KEZ0TLIz0d — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 15, 2018

