Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

John Travolta Was Struggling Just A Lil Bit When Dancing With 50 Cent [VIDEO]

He tried his best.

Leave a comment
2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Times certainly have changed for John Travolta. 

The actor is known for his iconic dance scenes in movies like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever. 

However, it seems like his disco moves haven’t translated too well from the 70s to the hip hop generation.

He went from this…

To this…

 

Yup, John was breaking out his “In Da Club” moves along to 50 Cent‘s “Just A Lil Bit” track.

Here’s another angle for your enjoyment…

The meme-able moment happened at a Cannes Film Festival party. John was around to promote his new film Gotti which is screening at the festival.

The audience seemed to like Travolta’s moves despite the dad bop, since folks were cheering at the end, according to People.

Here’s one more angle just for fun…

You can’t blame a man for trying.

Get it John!

 

John Travolta Was Struggling Just A Lil Bit When Dancing With 50 Cent [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 month ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close