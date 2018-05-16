The Joe and Alex Show
Is Flo Rida Disowning His Special Needs Son?

Apparently Flo Rida initially denied that 19-month-old Zohar Paxton was his son, according to his son’s mom, Alexis Adams. Adams says Flo Rida turned his back on the baby when the baby and ended up getting a paternity test. It reveled that it was a 99.9% match that Flo Rida is the father. Unfortunately, Zohar has a neurological condition which causes an abnormal accumulation of fluid within cavities in the brain. Since birth, Zohar has had numerous doctors’ appointments, tests and ultrasounds for the incurable condition. Last month, he underwent brain surgery but there was no visit or phone call from Flo Rida. When Flo Rida found out Adams was pregnant he called their baby an “evil f—king child.” Flo Rida is, however, covering his son’s medical insurance and provides an undisclosed amount of child support each month.

 

