Joe’s Need To Know News 5/16/18

A Michigan man’s young son ‘had to pee’ during his father’s marriage proposal. Kevin brought his girlfriend, Allyssa, to Bay City to propose. The newly engaged couple didn’t notice what was happening until after the proposal.

A gelato shop in Ireland has an ice cream made with Heinz ketchup, in honor of Ed Sheeran because he loves the stuff.

A group of high school kids in Wisconsin pulled off a pretty good senior prank the other day. They took the back half of an old car, and made it look like it had crashed through the wall of their principal’s office. It looked so real from the outside of the building, even the cops were impressed.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

