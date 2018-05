A former student from an elementary school in Greensboro, North Carolina who now owns a travel agency now had a BIG SURPRISE for Teacher Appreciation Day last week. They gave the entire staff $96,000 worth of vouchers to take their families on a free vacation.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: