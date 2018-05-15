Rita Ora Apologizes For Song “Girls”

The Joe and Alex Show
Rita Ora has apologized after criticism of her recent song “Girls”. “Girls,” which also features Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha and talks about themes of bisexuality. Some praised the song, but others thought it had queer stereotypes. Many of the issues stemmed from the fact that the songwriting team behind a song were mostly men. Rita posted a note apologizing on Twitter and also came out as bisexual. She wrote that the single “was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life.” She goes on to reveal that she has had “romantic relationships with women and men”and maintains that the perspective of the song was her “personal journey.” Rita continued the note by apologizing to anyone hurt by the delivery of the song’s message, “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

