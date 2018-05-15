Joe’s Need To Know News 5/15/18

Today is National Chocolate Chip Day and according to a new survey 57% of Americans love chocolate chips, 2% hate them.

American Airlines has a new support animal policy and has banned goats, insects and snakes. The airlines announced the new policy which bans certain support animals and allows others like trained mini horses. Under the new policy support animals cannot sit on seats or eat from tray tables.

AMERICAN AIRLINES New 'Support Animal' Policy: Mini Horses Allowed, Goats Aren't… https://t.co/nDlZIIgLQG — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 14, 2018

Jeans with massive rips on the butt exist, and people are buying them. The jeans are being sold online through Pretty Little Thing for $34. According to the product description for the “Bum Rip High Waisted Skinny Jean,” the idea is to “flaunt some skin” with these “seriously on point” jeans.

After selling out in stores immediately last year, NES Classics are coming back. The game console is returning to stores starting June 29. The throwback consoles are expected to be available through the end of 2018

Nintendo NES Classic is coming back this summer https://t.co/tqGTP1bDJL pic.twitter.com/VapJXMyZJo — TechnoBuffalo (@TechnoBuffalo) May 14, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: