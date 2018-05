A woman in Sweden got a tattoo of her son’s name but instead of “Kevin,” the tattoo artist accidentally wrote “Kelvin.” So the woman legally changed her son’s name to Kelvin to match the tattoo.

Swedish mom renames son after tattoo typo https://t.co/2ZKwY8OcSK pic.twitter.com/tZ74M4cLFo — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) May 14, 2018

