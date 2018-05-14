Entertainment News
Chris Hemsworth Will Wave The Green Flag At The Indy 500

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

The Indy 500 just got a little more hotter because Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, will be serving as the honorary starter and will wave the green flag at the 102nd running of the Indy 500, which takes place on Sunday, May 27.

“I am very excited for the Indy 500 this year,” Hemsworth said. “As a TAG Heuer ambassador and motorsport fan, it’s an incredible honor to wave the green flag. It is going to be an exciting moment, and I am happy to be here with TAG Heuer.”

The Indianapolis Motor speedway announced the news on Monday afternoon. See their post below:

Hemsworth is most well known for his role as the hammer-wielding superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films but he is also the brand ambassador for watchmaker TAG Heuer, the official timepiece of the Indy 500 and Verizon IndyCar Series.

Back in 2013, he took a leading role in the Ron Howard movie Rush, where he portrayed the role of popular Formula 1 world champion and playboy James Hunt, who fought Ferrari’s Niki Lauda for the F1 title in 1976. Plus, he has been involved in several racing-related projects that have brought him closer to the on-track action.

