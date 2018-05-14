WATCH: Cardi B In Trouble For Saying “Dykes”; Says “People Find A Problem With Everything”

In a video from one of Cardi B’s old interviews where she talks about how she likes having sex with women, but could never fall in love with one, she refers to the lesbian women she used to date as “dykes,” and it started to make the rounds on social media again. She responded to the video in a new deleted tweet saying, “WTF how am I suppose to know how to call them when in New York that’s how we call it. I’m bisexual my self and I been involved with a woman and my sister is a lesbian. You blanks try to find a problem with everything.”

cardi b calling lesbians “dykes” and saying she just needs to “rape their face” when talking about women…. she’s cancelled pic.twitter.com/La9w4Bg84f — ㅤً (@sheluvscontrol) May 11, 2018

