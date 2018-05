Kim Kardashian slammed Tristan Thompson again following his cheating scandal. The reality star appeared on “Live With Kelly And Ryan” yesterday and was asked if she was rooting for sister Khloe and Tristan now that they’ve decided to give their relationship a try. Kim took a long pause and smirked. She responded, “Yeah.. I mean… ok last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media… not from Khloe.”

