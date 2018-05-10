Indy
Find Out How You Can Buy Hot 96.3 Summer Slam Tickets For Just $25!

Lauren Beasley
Hot 96.3 Summer Slam Graphic 2

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio One Indy

Click Here to buy your tickets now!

Hot 96.3 Summer Slam is quickly approaching and tickets are selling fast and we have a special deal for you!

All weekend long, you can buy individual tickets for just $25 and 4-pack of tickets for $96, on Ticketmaster.com! This is a limited-time offer, so be sure to get your tickets now!

Hot 96.3 Summer Slam goes down June 9th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum starring Gucci Mane, Keke Palmer, Famous Dex, Lil Xan, Saweetie and more!

Click Here to buy your tickets now!

