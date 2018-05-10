PODCAST: Joe’s Need To Know News 5/10/18

Entenmann’s is looking for a new “Chief Donut Officer.” If you get the job, they’ll pay you $5,000 and give you a year’s supply of donuts. You can apply by going to ChiefDonutOfficer.com Applications are due by the end of June.

17 students and a teacher were injured at a school in Tennessee after a science experiment went wrong. Emergency crews responded to the middle/high school due to a flash fire that was likely caused by a chemical reaction. Students were treated by emergency responders at the scene and at least four were taken to a local hospital with chemical burns.

Yesterday Papa John’s announced they’re going to sell gallon jugs of their garlic sauce. And they’ll cost $20 each. They go on sale on Friday at some of their stores and online, and they’ll only be available for a limited time. A gallon of the stuff will set you back more than 19,000 calories and 2,100 grams of fat.

A San Antonio family thought they were rescuing some adorable kittens from an alley, but they found out they were baby bobcats instead. The family took the litter to a rescue, not realizing what they had. The rescuers began feeding the kittens milk from bottles. Then the bobcats tore the bottle apart and bit the caretakers. They called animal control and the cats were taken away by a wildlife rescue group.

(NSFW VIDEO) A brawl broke out at a charity cornhole tournament last weekend in Georgia. It was over a disagreement about the score. But the best part may be the MC yelling at everyone for acting stupid.

