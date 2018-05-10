The Joe and Alex Show
Katy Perry Mad AGAIN At Taylor Swift After Sending Apology BC Taylor Posted It To IG

Will they EVER resolve this?! Can’t they just agree to NOT be friends once and for all?! Katy Perry is upset at Taylor Swift because Taylor share her apology letter on social media. Insiders say Katy was “surprised” to see her letter to Taylor shared online since they didn’t discuss about making it public. An insider said, “Katy expected that Taylor would post something about it, but she didn’t expect the actual letter to go on social.” Plus, Taylor didn’t post the whole letter so the insider said, “Without context, it looks like she’s taking the blame for everything and obviously there’s a lot more to it than that.”

