Kelly Clarkson Will Sing National Anthem At Indy 500

Lauren Beasley
The Voice - Season 14

Source: NBC / Getty

Three-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson will sing the national anthem at this year’s Indy 500.

This will be Clarkson second time performing at Indy 500, back in 2011, she sang with Seal as David Foster played the piano before the race.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelly back to IMS on Race Day to sing the national anthem for hundreds of thousands of fans in the stands and millions of viewers around the world,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She is an incredible live performer with a wonderful and instantly recognizable voice. We look forward to her rendition of the national anthem during one of the most poignant moments of this iconic global sporting spectacle.”

The historic race is set for May 27th and we can’t wait to see Clarkson sing before the start of the 102nd Indianapolis 500.

