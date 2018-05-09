Joe’s Need To Know News 5/9/18

The new dumb craze teenagers are falling for is called the “Deodorant Challenge,” where you spray deodorant in a single spot on your body for as long as you can take it. But don’t try it, because you can end up with second degree burns.

Yes, that's right. I'm doing another "dangerous teen trend" story. Kids are now burning their skin doing the "deodorant challenge" – they spray the aerosol onto their skin in the same spot until they can't handle the pain. 2018. Story at 11pm (**cringe alert**) @wcnc pic.twitter.com/spCFG0WKPO — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) May 8, 2018

According to a new study, when people sit around and complain about work together, it’s actually good for their mental health. And oddly enough, it actually makes you more productive. Yes, talking about why you hate your job makes you better at it. The researchers think it’s because it helps you to hear that your coworkers are just as frustrated as you are so you’re not alone and your problems aren’t just growing in silence.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

