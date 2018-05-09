Joe’s Need To Know News 5/9/18

The new dumb craze teenagers are falling for is called the “Deodorant Challenge,” where you spray deodorant in a single spot on your body for as long as you can take it. But don’t try it, because you can end up with second degree burns.
According to a new study, when people sit around and complain about work together, it’s actually good for their mental health. And oddly enough, it actually makes you more productive. Yes, talking about why you hate your job makes you better at it. The researchers think it’s because it helps you to hear that your coworkers are just as frustrated as you are so you’re not alone and your problems aren’t just growing in silence.
That’s Joe’s Need To Know News
