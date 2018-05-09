The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Sanaa Lathan Denies She Bit Beyonce AGAIN

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Sanaa Lathan is responding to the rumors after Tiffany Hadish said that an “actress bit Beyoncé’s face at a party”. Reports began to surface, claiming Lathan was the actress behind the bite. In December she responded with a tweet saying, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” In a recent interview Lathan said, “I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.” Lathan also denied the allegations once again saying, “I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now