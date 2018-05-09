The Joe and Alex Show
Akon Defends Bill Cosby After Guilty Verdict: “We Don’t Know If He Did It”

Akon defended Bill Cosby just two weeks after Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He faces up to 10 years of prison for each count or 30 years total. Akon told paparazzi, “You don’t really know if he did it or he didn’t do it.” Akon was then reminded that Cosby was convicted and he said, “Yeah, but it’s been a lot of people convicted that’s been innocent. In situations like this you just, I don’t know. I’ve already been painted a picture of Bill Cosby. He’s a hero to me from the pictures that’s been painted. It’s hard to flip that around because I grew up as a child looking up to this man. And I wasn’t there at the trial, so whatever was revealed or whatever was. These are allegations from 30 to 40 years ago.”

