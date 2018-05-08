Entertainment News
Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Involved In Car Crash

Lauren Beasley
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Calvin Harris and his girlfriend Aarika Wolf were reportedly cruising in Beverly Hills on Sunday when they got into a bad car crash.

According to TMZ, Wolf was behind the wheel of a Range Rover when a Honda with two ladies in front of them began to turn left into a driveway. She allegedly didn’t slow down and ended up plowing into the left side of the Honda, setting off the airbags and turning the cars to face each other.

Cops were called and insurance information was exchanged but TMZ is reporting that the Honda passengers complained neither Calvin nor Aarika asked if they were okay and are now experiencing pain, and plan on filing a police report.

