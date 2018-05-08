The Garbage
Tristan Thompson Told Khloe Kardashian To “Sign A List Of Demands” For Him To stay With Her

yoalexrapz
Tristan Thompson gave Khloe Kardashian a “list of demands” after his cheating scandal. Sources say the Cleveland Cavaliers player continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation. The sources say he has given the reality star a list of demands if they are going to remain together, including: the family must stop spreading stories about him, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the reality show.

