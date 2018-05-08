The Joe and Alex Show
WATCH: Childish Gambino Makes Controversial Music Video To Highlight Racism/Gun Control

Donald Glover’s controversial new music video “This Is America” shows him massacring a church choir and shooting a black man with a hood over his head as he tackles gun violence and racism. The video was released soon after Glover, also known by his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, finished hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. It was viewed more than 10 million times in its first 24 hours and it has sparked debate about gun violence and the treatment of black people. The four-minute video is packed with messages about murder, racism, the current debate over gun control and police brutality. Many are arguing that Glover’s dance moves has shed light on what Americans really pay attention to, given it aims to serve as a distraction from all the chaos happening in the background. One person tweeted, “Childish Gambino’s dance moves distracted all of us from the craziness that was happening in the background of the video & that’s exactly the point he’s trying to make.”

