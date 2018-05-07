The Garbage
WATCH: Taylor Swift Surprises Burn Victim In Hospital; Does Show For Foster Families

yoalexrapz
Taylor Swift brought in foster and adoptive families to the University of Phoenix stadium to see the final dress rehearsal and have a pizza party before her Reputation tour kicks off on Tuesday night in Glendale, AZ. Swift performed for over 2000 foster and adoptive families. A concert attendee told E! News that after the show ended, Taylor brought everyone onstage to take pics. She also stayed for almost four hours taking pictures and meeting all the families. Meanwhile, Taylor also paid a visit to one very special young fan in the hospital on Saturday. She stopped by the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix to see superfan Isabella McCune, who is no longer able to go to see the singer kick off her Reputation tour on May 8 after getting burned in a terrible accident in March. The 8-year-old recorded a video to Taylor earlier in the week, telling her she’d hoped to go to this Tuesday’s concert in Glendale, AZ., but that she could no longer because she was unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries. Taylor showed up and surprised her.

