Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 5/7/18

joepesh
Leave a comment
Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio One Indy

Mother’s Day is this weekend. a new survey asked about what we’re planning to do for Mother’s Day this year. 75% of people are planning to buy their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year.  The average person spent $58 on Mom last year this time around they’re going to spend around $90. Half of moms surveyed said they want a nice dinner and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.

A woman in Florida went to the ER last month when a ROACH crawled into her ear. And it took nine days and three doctors to finally get all of the roach parts out of her ear canal.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News on The Joe And Alex Show. 

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now