Joe’s Need To Know News 5/7/18

Mother’s Day is this weekend. a new survey asked about what we’re planning to do for Mother’s Day this year. 75% of people are planning to buy their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year. The average person spent $58 on Mom last year this time around they’re going to spend around $90. Half of moms surveyed said they want a nice dinner and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.

A woman in Florida went to the ER last month when a ROACH crawled into her ear. And it took nine days and three doctors to finally get all of the roach parts out of her ear canal.

A cockroach crawled into a Florida woman's ear. It took nine days to get it out. https://t.co/TMHETtwYbj pic.twitter.com/UOFHubo2Hz — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 7, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News on The Joe And Alex Show.

