Joe’s Need To Know News 5/7/18

Mother’s Day is this weekend. a new survey asked about what we’re planning to do for Mother’s Day this year. 75% of people are planning to buy their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year. The average person spent $58 on Mom last year this time around they’re going to spend around $90. Half of moms surveyed said they want a nice dinner and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.
A woman in Florida went to the ER last month when a ROACH crawled into her ear. And it took nine days and three doctors to finally get all of the roach parts out of her ear canal.
That’s Joe’s Need To Know News on The Joe And Alex Show.
