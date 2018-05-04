Lil Xan Admits To Sliding Into His Fans DMs [VIDEO]

Lil Xan was recently featured on the Fuse digital series, Lie Detector, where he was hooked up to a polygraph and grilled on everything and believe it or not, all his answers were determined by the interpreter to be true.

However, one question has fans buzzed and it’s has to do with sliding in the DMs.

One of the ten questions, he was asked was if he has DM’ed any of fans before, his response was short but inviting when he replied “Yes. I’ve slipped into a fan’s DMs.”

Naturally once this became public knowledge, his fans got excited, wondering if he would indeed slide into their DMs, if they were to send him message. See some of the tweets below:

I just realized I can dm @lilxanfuhyobih on instagram, best believe im going to message him everyday till he at least sends me just a period back 😭💔💔 — dirty little hamster (@clarisduhh) May 3, 2018

You say you’ve slide into a fans dm but I’m still waiting @lilxanfuhyobih — Marissa 🍍 (@marissarowen) May 2, 2018

Lil Xan: “Yes I’ve slid into a fans DM”

Me: WYA XADDY 🤤🤤❤️😩 @lilxanfuhyobih — Coconut 🥥💗 (@Kellz691) May 2, 2018

i swear if @lilxanfuhyobih don’t hop in my dm’s tonight 🙄😂 — Kyla💔 (@kmacmillan19) May 4, 2018

just watched @lilxanfuhyobih take a lie detector test truthfully admitting to sliding into fans dms but he hasn’t slid into mine yet so i’m calling his bluff 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 — Carley B (@CaarleyMaddison) May 1, 2018

Knowing that Lil Xan could slide into your DMs at any moment, we can help but ask, if he were to slide in your DMs, would you respond or naw? Let us know, using the poll below:

