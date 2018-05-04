Lil Xan Admits To Sliding Into His Fans DMs [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Lil Xan was recently featured on the Fuse digital series, Lie Detector, where he was hooked up to a polygraph and grilled on everything and believe it or not, all his answers were determined by the interpreter to be true.

However, one question has fans buzzed and it’s has to do with sliding in the DMs.

One of the ten questions, he was asked was if he has DM’ed any of fans before, his response was short but inviting when he replied  “Yes. I’ve slipped into a fan’s DMs.”

Naturally once this became public knowledge, his fans got excited, wondering if he would indeed slide into their DMs, if they were to send him message. See some of the tweets below:

Knowing that Lil Xan could slide into your DMs at any moment, we can help but ask, if he were to slide in your DMs, would you respond or naw? Let us know, using the poll below:

Also don’t forget that Lil Xan will be in Indy on June 9th, performing LIVE at Indiana State Fairgrounds! Click Here To Buy Tickets!

