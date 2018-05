The biggest concert of the summer is almost here!

On June 9th, 2018 Gucci Mane, Keke Palmer, Lil Xan, Famous Dex, Saweetie and many more will performing LIVE at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! You don’t want to miss this and tickets are selling fast, so buy your tickets now by clicking here!

Also be sure to tune into Radio Now 100.9, for your chance to win tickets! Click here for more details on the hottest concert of the year!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: