Watch This Actress Calmly Open Three Beer Bottles With Her Eye Socket

We ain't never seen no sh*t like this before.

radionowindy Staff
Actress Poppy Delevingne hit the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and calmly opened three beer bottles using just her hand and eye socket. Press play to see Cara Delevingne‘s big sister show the world what true talent is.

