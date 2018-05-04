Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released By Police

Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released By Police

Details of Johnny Manziel’s assault case have been revealed.

In 2016, Johnny Manziel was charged with misdemeanor assault over a violent incident with his then-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. Now, TMZ has obtained photos and witness statements from the case, as the files have now been released by the Dallas Police Department.According to Crowley, she and Maziel had met up at a hotel on the night of January 29, when a discussion eventually led to Manziel “being with a girl who had caused us problems in the past.” Manziel then threw her onto the bed. After exclaiming her intentions to leave, Manziel forced her down again, only to eventually agree to drive her to her car.

