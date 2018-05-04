Rihanna Says Her And Drake’s “Professional & Personal Relationship Is Over”

Rihanna and Drake are officially over both personally and professionally. In Vogue’s June issue, Rihanna opened up about Drake’s “uncomfortable” love profession during the 2016 MTV VMAs. She said, “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” When asked about the current state of her friendship with Drake, Rihanna said, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” Rihanna’s Vogue June issue will be out on May 22nd.

