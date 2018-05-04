The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Rihanna Says Her And Drake’s “Professional & Personal Relationship Is Over”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Rihanna and Drake are officially over both personally and professionally. In Vogue’s June issue, Rihanna opened up about Drake’s “uncomfortable” love profession during the 2016 MTV VMAs. She said, “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal.  Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” When asked about the current state of her friendship with Drake, Rihanna said, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” Rihanna’s Vogue June issue will be out on May 22nd.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now