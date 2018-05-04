The Joe and Alex Show
Is Gigi Hadid Wearing Blackface In This Picture?

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is taking heat from fans, who say she was in blackface on the new cover of Vogue Italia… but she’s not taking any of the blame. Gigi posted a statement saying she got bronzed-up for the shoot. She said that was the style the photographer wanted. She said she had no creative control of the shoot, especially whatever happened to the photo later in editing. Vogue issued a statement about the controversial cover, saying: ”In our latest cover shoot by Steven Klein, the vision was to create a beachwear-themed story with a stylized bronzing effect. We understand that the result has caused some debate with our readers, and we sincerely apologize if we have caused any offense.”

 

