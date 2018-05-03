National
Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window

My bads?

radionowindy Staff
Source: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty

One dog in China was living the fast life when they decided to learn what those pedals at the bottom of a car did.

According to The Sunday Times, a canine was left in a three-wheeled truck that was parked outside in Taixing City.

When the owner left their dog in the vehicle with the ignition switched on, curiosity must have taken over and the dog put the pedal to the metal.

They accelerated the vehicle through the glass doors of a shop. When the four patrons inside approached the truck, that’s when lil Skippy peeped up from the driver’s seat, revealing they made a boo boo.

Luckily no one was hurt from the incident, including the dog.

But I’m sure it’ll be a story to tell for years to come.

 

