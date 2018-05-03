Taron Egerton Looks Hot & Lethal In The New ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Lookout Haweye and hello Robin Hood.

That’s right you guessed it, the classic character Robin Hood is preparing for another cinematic run and actor Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) is playing Robin but this time he looks like more like a superhero than a viglantee.

The trailer was released early Thursday afternoon and Egerton looks hot and lethal, alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Check out the vide below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: