Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Taron Egerton Looks Hot & Lethal In The New ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
CinemaCon Presents The 2018 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Lookout Haweye and hello Robin Hood.

That’s right you guessed it, the classic character Robin Hood is preparing for another cinematic run and actor Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) is playing Robin but this time he looks like more like a superhero than a viglantee.

The trailer was released early Thursday afternoon and Egerton looks hot and lethal, alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Check out the vide below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now