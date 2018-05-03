Joe’s Need To Know News 5/3/18

These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways

Drivers In Indy yesterday hit the jackpot after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out onto Interstate 70. People hopped over fences from nearby neighborhoods to run onto the road for cash. A state police spokesman says investigators don’t know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. but It was estimated to be $600,000. Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money from along the highway. An undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash. Authorities say anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it. Police said they were scanning video footage to look for license plate numbers of drivers who stopped for cash.

North Korea has released three US citizens detained in the country. The releases would meet some of the US’s demands for North Korea to demonstrate sincerity before a historic meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

North Korea reportedly hands Trump another big win by releasing US prisoners https://t.co/uXlbJSMmt0 — Business Insider AUS (@BIAUS) May 2, 2018

The E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Arizona has turned deadly. The CDC revealed the first person has died from the outbreak in California. The agency also says the outbreak is now linked to 121 illnesses across 25 states, with 52 hospitalizations that include 14 cases of kidney failure.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce continues. Do not eat or buy ANY type of romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. https://t.co/WTdyf3IWsY pic.twitter.com/oFe2KrwBYs — CDC (@CDCgov) May 2, 2018

The Boy Scouts have been ‘the Boy Scouts’ for 108 years. Since girls will soon be entering the program, the group announced a new name: Scouts BSA. The change will take effect next February.

Starting next February, the Boy Scouts will be known as Scouts BSA. This change comes as more girls enter the program. READ MORE: https://t.co/kzxQHbsueo This could have an impact on enrollment for Girl Scouts. Which program would you rather see your daughter join? — KOB 4 (@KOB4) May 2, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News on The Joe And Alex Show.

