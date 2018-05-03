Person Who Extorted Kevin Hart With Sex Tape Was His BFF Of 15 Years

The Joe and Alex Show
The man who tried to extort Kevin Hart by threatening to release a sex tape last year has been charged… and he is the comedian’s friend.  Jonathan Jackson, aka Action Jackson was charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter after shopping around a secretly recorded sex tape of Hart sleeping with a woman in Las Vegas. Jackson and Hart have been friends for more than 15 years, and Jackson had a co-starring role in Hart’s comedy “Think Like A Man Too.” Shortly after the charges were announced, Hart tweeted: “Mind blown… hurt… at a loss for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW.”

