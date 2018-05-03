The Garbage
Have Kanye's Tweets Had An Effect On Black Voters?

yoalexrapz
Kim Kardashian is worried that people think she has the same political views as husband Kanye West. Sources say the reality star isn’t mad about the Trump tweets, but she’s worried that people will think she shares the same views. The sources add Kim was worried if she stayed silent, fans would take it as her not having an opinion or agreeing with him. Speaking of Kanye’s political views, interesting polling has come out: Black male support for President Donald Trump doubled in just one week, according to a Reuters poll on presidential approval. A poll taken on April 22 had Trump’s approval rating among black men at 11 percent, while the same poll on April 29 pegged the approval rating at 22 percent. It should be noted that Reuters only sampled slightly under 200 black males each week and slightly under 3,000 people overall. Trump experienced a similar jump in approval among black people overall, spiking from 8.9 percent on April 22 to 16.5 percent on April 29.

