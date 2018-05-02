Drake And Kendrick Perkins Trade Barbs After Cavs-Raptors Game [VIDEO]

Drake got into an argument last night with Kendrick…but not the Kendrick you think.

The NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals are underway, and LeBron James’ Cavaliers were in Toronto to take on the number one-seeded Raptors with their global ambassador, Drake, sitting courtside.

And for once, it was Drake who allegedly started a beef. It began when Drizzy heard the Cavs backup center Kendrick Perkins predict that the Cavs would win Game 1. In the end, he was right, but it was enough to get Drake riled up, and he fired back at Perkins.

Drake took to Elliott Wilson’s Instagram to reveal the sh*t talking he had for Perkins, and supposedly he was telling him how much the liked the hem of his capris.

According to ESPN, Perk wasn’t feeling the tongue in cheek comment and told Drake to sit his ass down and watch the game. But when he left the Air Canada Center for the night, he was asked if the baller needed a security escort in case he ran into Drake again— but he smirked and declined. Drake obviously takes his global ambassador role with the Raptors very seriously, so this isn’t his first time getting into it with the opposing team’s players.

There was that time he nagged Kevin Durant in 2016 while he was waiting to check into the game. When Durant eventually responded Drake couldn’t stop laughing. He was also wearing his Doris Burke sweater at the time, which probably didn’t help with the trash talking.

That same year, he nearly clapped in Rodney Stuckey’s face when he turned the ball over and fell right in front of him:

There was that other time he barked in Justin Holiday’s ear, which may have led to the Bulls catching a five-second violation for failing to inbound the ball:

Drake double-teams Bulls' inbounds pass to force 5-second violation pic.twitter.com/X5X8pjUBzM — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 15, 2016

Just two weeks ago he was caught calling Kelly Oubre Jr. a bum when he ran past him:

Drake letting Kelly Oubre hear it 😳 pic.twitter.com/JtEmTHWnfM — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2018

And in that same game against the Washington Wizards, thanks to his courtside seats, Drake was within earshot of John Wall when he yelled at him that the Raptors would win by 20 that night. The Raptors would eventually defeat them 4-2 in the series, and all’s fair in love and basketball, right?

DRAKE CHIRPING JOHN WALL "YOU'RE GETTING BODIED BY 20 TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/96NjDZ5mlI — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 18, 2018

But the best of Drake’s basketball weirdness came when he tried to enter the Miami Heat locker room following their Game 7 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. Security told him that only the media was allowed to come through.

And Drake’s response? “I am the media.” Never change, Drake.

